Sky shoots for original Franz ‘Kaiser’ Beckenbauer biopic with Bavaria Fiction

Sky is working on a film about the life of footballer Franz Beckenbauer, who made history by winning the World Cup as a player and as a coach for Germany.

Der Kaiser will be broadcast at the end of 2022, with Bavaria Fiction and NBCUniversal Global Distribution responsible for international distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

Cameras are rolling in Prague on the film, which will star Klaus Steinbacher (Das Boot, Oktoberfest 1900) as Franz Beckenbauer, be directed by Tim Trageser and written by Martin Rauhaus.

Other roles are being played by Ferdinand Hofer, Teresa Rizos, Stefan Murr, Oliver Konietzny, Bettina Mittendorfer, Heinz-Josef Braun, Christine Eixenberger and Sina Tkotsch.

It has been developed by Markus Zimmer and will be executive produced by Stephan Bechtle for Bavaria Fiction and by Frank Jastfelder for Sky.

The story takes place against the backdrop of games and tournaments, culminating in the World Cup titles of 1974 and 1990 – and the colourful and fun-loving sixties to eighties, when Beckenbauer enjoyed life to the full.

Frank Jastfelder, director of Sky’s scripted originals, said: “Franz Beckenbauer made history by winning the World Cup as a player and as a coach. But his brilliant performances off the soccer field also made him a legend. Together with Bavaria Fiction, we are now bringing the unique icon’s career from the 1960s to the great World Cup final in Rome in 1990 to vibrant life. We are delighted to be working with a great team led by Klaus Steinbacher as ‘Kaiser’ Franz to make this exciting Sky original biopic.”