Sky New Zealand, Wonder Project round up versions of ABC Oz’s Muster Dogs

Sky New Zealand and Wonder Project in the US have both commissioned local adaptations of Australian factual entertainment format Muster Dogs.

The Kiwi version will be produced by Auckland-based The Down Low Concept and is scheduled to air in 2027. It follows five farmers as they each take on a puppy from the same litter and embark on a year-long journey to train them into a working farm dog.

Austin- and LA-based studio and streaming service Wonder Project, meanwhile, has secured the exclusive rights to produce a US interpretation of the format. It will be produced in partnership with Hellcat and premiere next year on Wonder Project’s US subscription channel on Prime Video.

Muster Dogs was originally created by Ambience Entertainment for ABC in Australia.

Jessica Ellis, head of ABC Commercial, said: “The success of Muster Dogs demonstrates the power of a simple but universally relatable idea. We’re delighted to see the format resonate with broadcasters in both New Zealand and the United States.”