Serial Maven to distribute Amazon, Peacock Alley doc 50,000 First Dates globally

Toronto-based Serial Maven Studios has picked up the global distribution rights to 50,000 First Dates: A True Story, a 2×60’ documentary about modern love, memory and women’s brain health.

Produced by Peacock Alley Entertainment in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, the doc launched earlier this year as a Prime Video original.

It follows a Toronto entrepreneur who wakes up with sudden memory loss and no recollection of her partner, believing him to be a stranger. As her story goes viral, the couple navigate the emotional, medical and public pressures of rebuilding their life and relationship.

Peacock Alley president and founder Carrie Mudd is the producer, with Brent Hodge directing and Serial Maven overseeing all distribution and licensing outside of the commissioning territories.

The news comes after Serial Maven received a greenlight for the Canada/UK coproduction Toronto Airport Uncovered. Produced by UK-based Arrow Media and Serial Maven’s Cantina Media, the project was commissioned by National Geographic in the US and Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Corus Entertainment in Canada, with SBS in Australia boarding as a pre-sale partner.