Schwalbe launches production financer

Former DreamWorks Animation exec Doug Schwalbe has launched a boutique firm which specialises in the finance and distribution of high-end international productions.

The Co-Production Company has already scored backing from France’s Superprod Group and formed partnerships with companies including Pukeko Pictures in New Zealand, August Media in Singapore, Chatrone in Brazil, Anima Estudios in Mexico and DreamWorks Animation Television.

Deals have also been secured with Hannah Montana creator Michael Poryes to develop international programming, and UK private equity firm Impact X Capital for African-inspired shows with creator Roye Okupe’s YouNeek Studios including Iyanu, Child of Wonder from Dark Horse Comics.

Meanwhile, Schwalbe is working with former DreamWorks and Nickelodeon EVP Mark Taylor, raising equity finance for highly branded animated films with animation studios in Asia.

Outside of the kids’ space, Schwalbe is executive producing web series Group with writer/director Alexis Lloyd, producer Jack Lechner and executive producers Ronald Guttman and Dr Elliot Zeisel, which will debut on PBS All Arts later this spring.

Prior to launching The Co-Production Company, Schwalbe was SVP of coproduction at DreamWorks Animation Television where he structured and managed coproduction arrangements for numerous properties for companies including Netflix, TFI/CBS All Access and Nickelodeon/Teletoon, as well as structuring development deals with Sky, Peacock and CBC.

Before that, Schwalbe was EVP and MD at Classic Media and the founder of production and distribution company Splendid Media.

He also served as international distributor for Miramax Television and headed up domestic and international sales at HBO, as well as international sales at MGM International Television and Twentieth Century Fox International in Paris.