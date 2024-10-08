Samantha Lawrence and Jane Atkinson launch Media MDs consultancy

Samantha Lawrence, until recently MD at factual producer Box to Box, and Fremantle’s director of global production, Jane Atkinson, are launching a new consultancy agency called Media MDs.

Media MDs will help small and medium sized indies with expertise and commercial support to help them realise their growth potential.

Services include commercial strategy for growth or diversification planning, identifying investment and market opportunities, exploring alternative funding models, leadership coaching, building company culture, risk and crisis management, people and change management, diversity and inclusion, policy and process mapping.

Lawrence joins from Box To Box Films, where she served as MD. Prior to that, she spent seven years at Universal International Studios, where from 2017, she served as MD of Monkey Kingdom producing shows including Made in Chelsea and The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Meanwhile, Atkinson joins following six years at Fremantle, where she was most recently director of global production working on shows including Too Hot To Handle, and Got Talent.

Before this, she had a lengthy and accomplished career in production management, working across brands including Strictly Come Dancing, Deal or No Deal , Let It Shine, The Generation Game, Children in Need, Sport & Comic Relief and the world’s longest-running children’s show, Blue Peter , for the likes of BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

Lawrence, co-founder, said: “In a moment where content demand soars, but budgets are strained, it feels incredibly timely to introduce Media MDs.

With competition in the market at an all-time high, to survive is to thrive, but without deep pockets or a major backer, indies often have no option but to prioritise creativity and delivery over long-term growth.

“Setting out, Jane and I wanted to lend our individual experience and skillsets to those without C-suite budgets and roles, but with an overwhelming need for broader strategic support and a genuine desire to succeed.”

Atkinson adds: “Having worked across numerous content businesses, Samantha and I know only too well the challenges and opportunities this industry presents. Unified by shared values and ambition, we are committed to disrupting the market status to effectively support, nurture and raise the voices of the next generation of unique and diverse indies. Our skills will help guide partners toward organic, sustained success, and Media MDs will become a brand companies will be able to rely on to deliver a wide range of business services.”