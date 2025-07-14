Former Banijay Kids and Family exec Gary Milne launches content development company

Former Banijay Kids and Family executive Gary Milne has launched his own company called Go imagine Media.

Go Imagine Media works with clients and partners to help develop their creative and produce content for multiple platforms globally.

Milne is an exec producer who has spent the last 15 years working in content development and production, most recently as creative director of Banijay Kids and Family, a role he held from 2023, before which he was head of content development from 2016.

While at Banijay Kids and Family, Milne oversaw projects including The Unstoppable Yellow Yeti for Disney EMEA and YLE, Shasha & Milo for Discovery Kids Lat Am and Tencent Video, Mumfie for France Télévisions and Rai, and the reboot of Totally Spies for Gulli and Discovery Kids Lat Am. He left the company in June 2024 in order to take some time off to travel.

Prior to Banijay Kids and Family, Milne worked in coproduction and sales at Zodiak Rights (now Banijay Rights), after beginning his TV career in 2010 at RDF Television, which was also part of Banijay.