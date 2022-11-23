RTL Hungary takes rights to Croatian family drama Best Men for adaptation

RTL in Hungary has picked up the rights to adapt the Croatian family drama series Best Men, originally produced by south-east Europe production giant United Media for Nova TV.

Best Men follows a family dispute over inheritance after three different godfathers find out they are also brothers when their father dies.

The series was created under the leadership of creative producer Josip Žuvan and Dea Matas, who is the main writer.

Best Men will be the third United Media series to be adapted in Hungary following No Matter What and On the Border, which have so far run to a combined 750 episodes.

“The series we have adapted so far have impressed our audience, and that is the most important thing for us. The Best Men series is excellent, produced at a high level, and the content is interesting and dynamic with elements of great humour that our audience likes and recognises,” said Balazs Szabo, head of acquisitions at RTL Hungary.

“Like No Matter What and On the Border, wonderfully adapted in Hungary by RTL, we believe that Best Men will also achieve great results and entertain the audience,” added Tatjana Pavlović, director of sales of original content and coproduction at United Media.