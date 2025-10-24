Relaunched kids’ brand Noggin acquires AI company Hello Wonder

Kids’ streaming and gaming platform Noggin, which relaunched this year after being shuttered by former parent company Paramount in 2024, is acquiring AI company Hello Wonder.

Hello Wonder’s ‘search and learning technology’ leverages AI to “help kids navigate the internet in a kid-safe, curated and personalised environment” with parental controls, according to Noggin.

Noggin, which originally started as a joint venture between Paramount-owned Nickelodeon and Sesame Workshop in the late 1990s, said the acquisition accelerates its “transformation to a next-generation platform that enables kids to discover what they love and pursue it in real life.”

Having initially targeted preschoolers, the relaunched Noggin is now aimed at kids in the Gen Alpha demographic (born from approximately 2010 to 2024) and intends to turn their “screen-time interests into real-life pursuits,” by offering kids “an alternative to passive media consumption with purposeful gaming, curated streaming and real-life experiences.”

“The Hello Wonder team shares our commitment to kids’ curiosity and has developed cutting-edge AI tools that help them explore their interests in a safe environment. These tools will enhance Noggin’s ability to deliver a personalised experience that inspires kids,” said Noggin CEO Kristen Kane.

Noggin’s chief experience officer Sean Farrell added: “Kids face an overwhelming supply of digital content, much of which is of questionable quality. This results in a lot of passive consumption without direction.

“Kids deserve a more curated experience combined with the ability to go deep into areas they are passionate about. Noggin’s experience is designed to spark curiosity and drive action, and Hello Wonder’s capabilities will help us do that at scale.”