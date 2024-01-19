Queer Eye exec Jenn Levy to exit non-fiction VP role after seven years at Netflix

Veteran executive Jenn Levy is leaving her role as VP of non-fiction after seven years at Netflix.

Levy has been a key figure in the expansion and success of Netflix’s unscripted slate, working across key titles such as Queer Eye, Love is Blind, The Ultimatum and Is It Cake?.

Her appointment was the first made by Netflix’s non-fiction boss Brandon Riegg, joining initially as director of unscripted originals before being promoted to VP of non-fiction in early 2020.

Before joining Netflix, Levy was senior VP of current production at Bravo, where she worked on titles such as Million Dollar Listing, Top Chef, Flipping Out, Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck. She was also previously the director of development and production at VH1.

“Jenn was my first unscripted hire and played a key role in getting our reality shows up and running,” said Riegg.

“She championed many of our early successes, including Queer Eye, our most Emmy-winning unscripted series. I want to express my deepest gratitude to Jenn for everything she has contributed over the years.”