Prva TV and Pro TV take Bachelor franchise into Serbia, Romania

Prva TV in Serbia and Pro TV in Romania have commissioned local versions of shows from The Bachelor franchise as part of a series of CEE deals sealed by Warner Bros International Television Production (WBITVP).

Prva TV has commissioned a local version of the original The Bachelor format, which debuted on US broadcast network ABC in 2002 and has aired for 29 seasons stateside.

The format sees an eligible man searching for love among a group of women who are all hoping to be chosen as ‘the one.’ Serbia becomes the 47th territory to commission its own version, with the series, produced by Emotion Productions, set to film later this month.

Pro TV, meanwhile, has ordered a Romanian adaptation of Bachelor in Paradise, in which participants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette head to an exotic setting where they live together and hope for a chance at love by turning missed connections into lasting romance.

The commission follows the show’s successful 65-episode debut run last year in Bulgaria, where broadcaster bTV has also ordered a second season. Bulgaria and Romania are the sixth and seventh markets to adapt the spin-off, joining Germany, Australia and Canada.

The deals were brokered by Reema Patel, director of formats at WBITVP, and announced at NEM Dubrovnik this week.