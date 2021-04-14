Project Cupid lands at Propagate

US studio Propagate Content has picked up the local rights to dating format Project Cupid from Belgian distributor Be Entertainment.

The original aired on Flemish channel VTM last year, with a second season already commissioned. John De Mol-owned Dutch channel SBS6 has also ordered a local version for the Netherlands.

Yesterday Project Cupid was named Best Reality Format at the virtual International Format Awards. In it, two people with unique mental conditions are matched together and viewers check in on the progress of their relationship.

The Belgian original is produced by Flemish prodco Roses Are Blue, also known for Down syndrome-related format Down The Road.