Principal takes Mulholland films

US distributor Principal Media has agreed a deal with filmmaker, author and activist Loki Mulholland to distribute six of his films on race and social justice.

All of the films were made by Mulholland’s Taylor Street Films and include his documentary The Uncomfortable Truth (1×90′).

The film sees Mulholland dive into the 400-year history of racism in America only to be confronted with the shocking reality that his family helped start it all from the very beginning.

In addition to The Uncomfortable Truth, Principal Media, a subsidiary of New York-based Libra Group, will also represent rights to Taylor Street Films’ After Selma (1×60′), Black, White & Us (1×90′), An Ordinary Hero (1×90′), The End of Slavery (1×30′) and The Evers (1×90′).

Mulholland, who is the son of civil rights icon Joan Trumpauer Mulholland, said: “It’s hard to find a home for your films with people you can trust. Principal Media understands the work we are trying to do in righting the wrongs of the past while moving the work forward.”

Danny Boluarte, senior VP of business development and acquisitions at Beverly Hills-based content licensing and channel distribution company, added: “The topic of systemic racism has not only been elevated and amplified in the US in the past couple of years, it has become a discussion point around the world as we all examine its impact on our society.

“Loki Mulholland’s films provide enlightening personal accounts of how deeply rooted the foundations of racism are, as well as inspiring stories of those who fought against social injustice.”