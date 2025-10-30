Prime Video UK to launch 30 shows from South Korea’s CJ ENM by year-end

Amazon’s Prime Video in the UK will launch 30 shows from South Korean media group CJ ENM before the end of the year.

Included in the deal are dramas True Beauty (16×60′), Hotel Del Luna (16×60′), My Mister (16×60′), Encounter (16×60′), Eve (16×60′), Flower of Evil (16×60′) and Signal (16×60′).

The first series to launch on Prime Video UK was drama Familiar Wife (16×60′) in September, followed by a second drama, Lovely Runner (16×70′), in October.

Programmes launching in November will include Studio Dragon’s romantic comedy Nice to Not Meet You (16×70′) and beauty-focused reality series Perfect Glow (10×90′).