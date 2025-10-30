Please wait...
Please wait...

Prime Video UK to launch 30 shows from South Korea’s CJ ENM by year-end

Beauty-focused reality series Perfect Glow

Amazon’s Prime Video in the UK will launch 30 shows from South Korean media group CJ ENM before the end of the year.

Included in the deal are dramas True Beauty (16×60′), Hotel Del Luna (16×60′), My Mister (16×60′), Encounter (16×60′), Eve (16×60′), Flower of Evil (16×60′) and Signal (16×60′).

The first series to launch on Prime Video UK was drama Familiar Wife (16×60′) in September, followed by a second drama, Lovely Runner (16×70′), in October.

Programmes launching in November will include Studio Dragon’s romantic comedy Nice to Not Meet You (16×70′) and beauty-focused reality series Perfect Glow (10×90′).

Karolina Kaminska 30-10-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Paramount to axe 1,000 jobs this week in first round of cuts
Canada's Bell Media shops for drama and reality at ITV Studios
ITV hires Lifted's Iona Mackenzie, ups Paula Thomas to fill commissioning roles
Senior VP of sales and distribution Shirley Bowers leaves Fremantle US
Microdrama consumption on social media platforms on the rise, Ampere Analysis reveals

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE