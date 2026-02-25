Prime Video picks up Canadian rights to legendary sketch comedy series SCTV

Prime Video in Canada has picked up the exclusive rights to Second City Television (aka SCTV), the legendary sketch show that launched the careers of comedy icons including Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, John Candy and Martin Short.

All six seasons of the series (135 episodes), which is widely considered to be among the most influential shows in the history of comedy television, will launch on Prime Video in Canada on March 3.

SCTV was an extension of the live comedy show from Toronto troupe The Second City. It first aired on Canadian television in 1976 and ran intermittently for six seasons until 1984.

The show also helped launch the careers of Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, Mike Myers, Colin Mochrie, Bob Martin, Jerry Minor, Gavin Crawford, Kevin Vidal, Darryl Hinds, Chris Wilson, Lauren Ash, Ann Pornel and Alan Shane Lewis, among others.

News of Prime Video’s acquisition comes less than four weeks after the passing of O’Hara, who was a pivotal member of the cast for the majority of the show’s run.