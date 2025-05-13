PowerKids Entertainment signs up partners for spin-off The Adventures of Akira & Mowgli

Singapore-based children’s content company PowerKids Entertainment has secured partners for its new animated series The Adventures of Akira & Mowgli, a spin-off to The Jungle Book series based on the classic IP.

PowerKids will coproduce the show with beIN Media Group in the Middle East and North Africa, Spain’s DeAPlaneta Entertainment, Ireland’s Telegael, Twelve P Animation in Abu Dhabi and India’s Wall Peeps.

The Adventures of Akira & Mowgli is currently in production and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. PowerKids will launch presales of the series at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market next month.

Jeff Sager and Eric Steinhart, whose credits include PJ Masks, Super Wings, Paw Patrol, Dino Ranch and The Snoopy Show, are writing the scripts. Trevor Wall (Puppy Dog Pals) is storyboard and animation director, while Sidharth Vasudeva (The Jungle Book) is creative director.

Manoj Mishra, CEO of PowerKids, said: “This innovative show introduces Akira, a bold and fearless new female protagonist, who joins the beloved Mowgli in this new jungle adventure brimming with heart, humour and stunning animation.”