Paramount+ orders new Garfield animated series with voice of Lamorne Morris

Paramount+ has commissioned a new iteration of the classic animated series Garfield.

The new version, also set to be titled Garfield (working title), is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studios and will see the sarcastic orange cat voiced by actor, comedian and podcast host Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Fargo, Spider-Noir).

The greenlight represents one of the biggest kids’ TV commissions by Paramount Skydance since David Ellison took the reins last summer. Other recent Paramount+ greenlights in the children’s space include The Elephant & Piggie Show! and The Pigeon Show! Starring the Pigeon.

The project counts Dave H Johnson (Middlemost Post) and John Trabbic III (SpongeBob SquarePants, Middlemost Post) among its executive producers.

The Garfield TV and film franchise is based on Jim Davis’s original comic strip, which was first published in the mid-1970s. Between 1982 and 1991, several animated specials aired on US broadcaster CBS, while Garfield & Friends aired from 1988 to 1994, spanning around 120 episodes.