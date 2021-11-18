Palma Pictures appoints Moore Kingston Smith to seek investment for growth push

Palma Pictures, the Spain-based film, TV and advertising production services company, has appointed Moore Kingston Smith Corporate Finance to seek fresh investment from the market to support an expansion programme.

Palma Pictures recently launched a scripted prodco, with its parent company having provided end-to-end production services on shows such as The Crown and The Night Manager.

It is now looking to support growth across a number of its business lines and will invest in both content and physical assets.

Headed by Mike Day, Trent Walton, Paul Abrey and Ramon Caravaca, Palma Pictures employs more than 40 full-time staff. The business already owns a purpose-built, fully equipped studio complex in Mallorca – the Mediterranean Production Centre, which features a 1,000m² sound stage – and an in-house talent agency.

Day, Palma Pictures’ CEO, said: “Having successfully navigated the challenges of the pandemic, now feels like the right time to take advantage of the burgeoning spend across the content creation and advertising sectors as we look to accelerate our growth with this next step in our evolution.”