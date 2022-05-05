OUTtv feels Sew Fierce with new drag reality competition series

Canadian LGBTQ+ channel and streamer OUTtv has expanded its slate of originals with four new shows, including a competition reality series that celebrates the craft of drag.

In Sew Fierce (8×60′), drag designers and costumers compete in weekly challenges to create new looks alongside host Barbada and design mentor Lucinda Miu.

It joins other drag competition reality series on OUTtv such as Call Me Mother, in which renowned drag performers adopt and mentor the next generation of drag talent.

OUTtv’s other new commissions are comedy shows Dr. Jackie (6×30′) and Sugar Highs (6×30′), plus reality series Behind the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition (6×30′).

Dr Jackie follows a judgemental, irritable and self-centred therapist who uses trauma puppets, scream therapy and hypnosis in an attempt to help her famous and fabulous patients, ranging from Alaska to Katya to Margaret Cho.

Sugar Highs, meanwhile, follows three 20-something men who would rather be drunk, stoned and party than work menial jobs for a living, so they decided to become sugar daddies.

Behind the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition goes behind the scenes of the drag pageant in which drag artists from a variety of backgrounds and drag perspectives compete for a crown.

Elsewhere, OUTtv has renewed a host of its existing original programming, including The Sherry Vine Variety Show and Translation, both from Producers Entertainment Group, and Pride, from We Demand Productions.

It has also renewed Camp Wannakiki (Sugarbaker Productions), The Villbergs Chronicles (The Villbergs Productions), Iconic Justice (DaddyTV) and Avocado Toast (Border2Border Entertainment).

Philip Webb, chief operating officer at OUTtv, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our catalogue of original series and to bring more authentically queer content to OUTtv.com subscribers.”