Ofcom approves STV’s plans to shutter northern Scottish news programme

UK media regulator Ofcom has ratified Scottish public service broadcaster STV’s controversial plans to axe its north of Scotland early evening news programme, STV News at 6.

The plans were first announced in September last year, as embattled STV sought to make £2.5m (US$3.7m) of savings after announcing a £200,000 loss in the first six months of 2025.

STV currently provides two separate news services, one for central Scotland based in Glasgow and the other for northern regions based in Aberdeen. As part of the cuts, the broadcaster argued it could instead produce one combined show from Glasgow covering all of Scotland.

Despite outcry from Scottish politicians and the National Union of Journalists, Ofcom has now approved STV’s application to amend its public service media Channel 3 licences around news content.

Changes to be implemented this summer include STV creating two versions of STV News at 6, with both shows featuring a shared section of stories from across Scotland. They will also feature separate sections with content specific to north and central regions.

The new versions will be presented from the Glasgow studio, with the Aberdeen studio “also regularly in use.”

STV has previously highlighted falling linear viewing figures and an ongoing slump in advertising revenue. The changes are vital to STV’s efforts to serve its audiences “in a way that is sustainable to the business,” bosses claimed.

Rufus Radcliffe, CEO of STV, said: “We’re incredibly proud of STV News at 6, which remains Scotland’s most watched news programme, but like all public service media companies, we must respond to the significant shift in audience behaviour.

“The changes Ofcom has approved to our licences will enable us to continue serving viewers with the high-quality, trusted national and regional news they expect from us. Crucially, this will be sustainable for our business and will be accessible on air and across all the digital platforms viewers now expect.

“As a commercial public service broadcaster that receives no public funding, we are focused on the future and what we do best – trusted news and high-quality content that continues to resonate with audiences across all of Scotland.”