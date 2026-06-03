Octonauts owner Vampire Squid Productions unveils AI-produced toon Miles & Mu

London-based Vampire Squid Productions (VSP), part of China’s Wanda Studios and the owner of hit animated kids’ franchise Octonauts, is launching a new series produced using AI technology.

Miles & Mu (26×12’) is an original sci-fi family comedy show produced using AI-assisted 3D animation. Aimed at 5-12s and families, it is set in a near-future coastal town where advanced technology meets everyday life.

The plot follows the unlikely partnership between a five-year-old with a big imagination and an alien scout who crash-lands on Earth as part of a mission to conquer the planet. It is directed by Wanda Studios’ chief director Alan Zhang (Kung Fu Panda).

VSP is handling global sales of the series and is planning a worldwide and distribution framework across broadcast, consumer products and live entertainment. The company is actively seeking partners for coproduction and format sales, as well as presales for broadcast, streaming and digital platforms in the US and internationally.

Terry Chow, chief operating officer of VSP and VP of Wanda Studios, said: “Octonauts showed us that great family content travels. Kids in China, the UK and the US all connect with the same story for the same reasons. The Miles Family is built on that same belief – a series that uses sci-fi as its backdrop and family as its heart, told in a way that speaks to audiences everywhere.

“VSP is dedicated to heartfelt, authentic storytelling, with the goal of building this new work into a modern classic. We look forward to working with the best global partners to bring Miles & Mu to the world – and into the hearts of families everywhere.”