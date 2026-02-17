Nippon TV pushes into vertical video with launch of microdrama arm Viral Pocket

Japanese broadcast group Nippon TV has launched a vertical video division called Viral Pocket, which it claims will “revolutionise the future of microdrama production and Gen Z storytelling.”

It marks Nippon’s first major pivot into the emerging vertical video space and will see the Tokyo-based company offer full-scale marketing and IP development solutions for brands and agencies.

Viral Pocket will focus on creating original, platform-native stories, end-to-end production, project design and marketing support.

The new division builds on Nippon TV’s existing youth- and young adult-skewing microdrama content portfolio. Its roster includes shortform drama series We Are Coy Every Day, Chokotto Paa-chii and The Final Lesson – Only Survivors Graduate.

Hirofumi Tanaka, president, content strategy at Nippon TV: “The momentum behind content born on social platforms has become extraordinary, continually giving rise to new cultural movements and trends.

“At Nippon TV, we are committed to expanding IP driven content and deepening our connection with audiences around the world, with the goal of cultivating an even broader fan base.

“Through Viral Pocket, we will further invest in developing emerging creators and new content formats, accelerating the creation of fresh culture and next-generation trends.”