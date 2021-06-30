Nippon TV names new president

Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV has made numerous promotions, including the appointment of a new president and a head of global business development.

Yoshikuni Sugiyama, previously representative director and operating officer, has been upped to president and senior executive operating officer.

He replaces Yoshinobu Kosugi, who will be taking the new position of vice-chairman and senior executive operating officer at Nippon TV. Sugiyama will report to Kosugi and Nippon TV chairman and CEO Yoshio Okubo.

Meanwhile, pointing to growth within its international business unit, Nippon TV has promoted Keiichi Sawa, formerly operating officer responsible for its global business development, to board director and operating officer for the division.

Reporting to Sugiyama, Sawa will be responsible for business development and real estate. All the positions became effective yesterday.

Nippon TV, owner of streamer Hulu in Japan, has been behind formats such as Dragons’ Den, Mother, Mute it!, Sokkuri Sweets, Block Out, Pharaoh! and Old Enough.