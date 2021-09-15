Newen moves into Germany by taking majority stake in prodco Flare Film

TF1 Group-owned Newen has taken a majority stake in Berlin-based prodco Flare Film, marking the French production group’s first move into the German market.

Newen, which last month expanded its UK presence with an investment in Further South Productions already counts Ringside Studios among its ventures there, alongside Tuvalu and Pupkin in the Netherlands, Nimbus in Denmark, De Mensen in Belgium, Reel One in the US and iZen in Spain.

The acquisition of Flare Film follows a collaboration with the firm revealed recently and marks what Newen called “a new step” in its international expansion strategy.

The group now has a presence in all major European markets, with Germany identified as a key market for the business.

The acquisition of Flare Film follows a collaboration with the firm revealed recently and marks what Newen called “a new step” in its international expansion strategy.

The group now has a presence in all major European markets, with Germany identified as a key market for the business moving forward.

Flare has developed and produced cinema and documentary movies since 2008 and established series unit Flare Entertainment in 2020. The latter recently wrapped production on its first high-end TV drama for Sky, called Paradiso.

Flare founder, president and CEO Martin Heisler will continue to run the group while also retaining a significant stake.

“The film and TV market has never been as exciting as it is right now and becoming part of the Newen family is an important step for us to play a bigger role in the German market as well as in international coproductions,” said Heisler.

“Newen continues its dynamic strategy of gathering the best European talent with the acquisition of Flare Film,” added Newen MD Romain Bessi. “This is an important step for the group, because European ambition necessarily includes the German market, the most important one in Europe.”