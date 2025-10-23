New Metric grows D2C biz with YouTube channel, licenses 20 titles from Lionsgate

Toronto-based producer and distributor New Metric Media is launching a comedy-focused YouTube channel featuring original and acquired programming, including a batch of around 20 titles licensed from US studio Lionsgate.

The channel, titled shozerTV, will include New Metric originals What Would Sal Do? and Bria Mack Gets a Life, stand-up specials, sketch comedies, video podcasts, digital originals from emerging creators, and Lionsgate film and TV projects starring well-known Canadian comedy personalities.

New Metric, which is behind shows including small-town comedy Letterkenny and upcoming dramedy Hate the Player: The Ben Johnson Story, said the channel “aims to fill a gap in the market by creating a hub for unpretentious, sharp comedy that appeals to hosers 18 to 40 around the world.” In local parlance, a ‘hoser’ is a playful term for a stereotypical beer- and ice hockey-loving Canadian.

The acquired Lionsgate titles include Running Wilde with Will Arnett, Van Wilder: Party Liaison starring Ryan Reynolds and Zack & Miri Make a Porno starring Seth Rogen.

New Metric, which is led by CEO and founder Mark Montefiore, added that acquired content from other third-party studios will join shozerTV at a later date, and that it is “actively on the hunt” for new scripted and unscripted programming.

Video podcasts represent a “key pillar” of the channel, with a trio of New Metric original titles set to go into production in 2026: Legit Stupid, Dicey History and a new podcast from Bria Mack Gets a Life creator Sasha Leigh Henry and producer Tania Thompson. Others include The Town Show from podcast studio Kelly&Kelly, which New Metric recently acquired.

On the stand-up front, shozerTV will feature shows licensed from producers Comedy Bar and Macaw Studios, featuring comics such as Sandra Battaglini, Jeewan Gill, Ali Hassan, Hisham Kelati, Dave Merheje and Mike Rita.

“Comedy is one of Canada’s greatest exports and we are excited to give it a centralised home for the world to enjoy on shozerTV,” said Montefiore. “From scripted television and live touring to stand-up and podcasts, having a focused channel in shozerTV allows New Metric to elevate Canadian talent beyond our borders as we continue to build one of the best comedy entertainment studios in the world.”

New Metric chief operating officer Jeff Hersh added: “The launch of shozerTV is the next step in New Metric’s evolution of delivering direct-to-consumer products to the market. This launch will leverage the experience, data and audience that we’ve built through our existing direct-to-consumer businesses across e-commerce, video games and live touring.”