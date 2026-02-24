Netflix UK & Ireland to prescribe medical doc The Ozempic Effect: Beyond the Waistline

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: Netflix UK & Ireland has picked up medical science documentary The Ozempic Effect: Beyond the Waistline.

Produced by Paul Kemp Productions for CBC in Canada, the 1×54’ title tracks the development of a drug that was originally intended for type 2 diabetes treatment but has become more widely used for its side-effect of reducing weight.

The Netflix acquisition was announced by distributor TVF International at this week’s London TV Screenings.

TVF has already sold the doc to broadcasters including SBS in Australia, Spain’s Movistar Plus+, RTP in Portugal, RTV in Slovenia and Croatia’s HRT.