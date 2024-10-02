Netflix to share future content strategy at Content London 2024

Larry Tanz, Pauline Dauvin and Tinny Andreatta, Netflix’s VPs of content for EMEA, France and Italy respectively, have joined the Content London line-up to take part in a dedicated Content Strategies session.

The team will reflect on 10 years of Netflix as the company celebrates that milestone in France this year, with Italy to mark a decade in 2025.

Tanz, Dauvin and Andreatta will explore the evolution of Netflix’s programming and the importance of the creative community to its future plans.

Speaking at Content London:

Larry Tanz

VP of content, EMEA, Netflix

A 10-year Netflix veteran, Tanz oversees all programming from EMEA across series, films, non-fiction and acquisitions. He leads a team of creative executives behind shows such as Lupin (France), The Empress (Germany) La Casa de Papel (Spain) and Baby Reindeer (UK); films such as Troll (Norway) and All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) and Under Paris (France); and non-fiction titles including Love Never Lies (Poland) and Young Famous and African (Africa).

Tanz previously served as CEO of Michael Eisner’s digital studio Vuguru (now Tornante Television) and CEO of LivePlanet (with founders Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Sean Bailey and Chris Moore), and has held senior positions at AOL Time Warner and Mercer Management Consulting. He is a founding board member of Water.org, which has empowered more than 68 million people with access to safe water or sanitation through affordable financing.

Pauline Dauvin

VP of content, France, Netflix

Dauvin spearheads Netflix’s French creative strategy, encompassing films, series, documentaries, entertainment and acquisitions.

Prior to joining Netflix, she was VP of programming and original productions at Disney+ France, where she oversaw critically acclaimed productions such as Oussekine and Tout va bien.

Dauvin has also previously held prominent positions including director of programming and broadcasting at NBCUniversal and programme advisor for France 2.

Tinny Andreatta

VP of content, Italy, Netflix

Andreatta’s strategy for Italian content at Netflix spans a wide array of genres and formats, from series to films, documentaries and non-fiction. Projects include La Legge di Lidia Poët, Inganno and Supersex.

Her goal is to achieve creative excellence in every genre and type of content, from documentaries such as Il Caso Yara: Oltre ogni ragionevole dubbio to films including Fabbricante di Lacrime and the upcoming Il Treno dei Bambini, unscripted productions like Nuova Scena: Rhythm + Flow Italia and adult animation such as Zerocalcare.

Before joining Netflix, Andreatta spent 25 years at Italy’s Rai, holding roles including head of cinema and fiction programming for Rai 1 and head of coproductions and TV series for Rai Fiction. In 2012, she was appointed director of Rai Fiction.

In 2018, together with France Télévisions and Germany’s ZDF, she established the Alliance, an agreement between the three main continental European public broadcasters to create quality content.

