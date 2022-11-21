Please wait...
Netflix makes first European version of Love is Blind with Banijay’s Mastiff Sweden

Dating reality format Love is Blind

Netflix is making the first European version of its dating series Love is Blind, with Banijay-owned Mastiff Sweden producing.

Love is Blind: Sweden has begun casting for single people aged between 25 and 45 years old and production is planned to begin next year, with a global launch date on Netflix yet to be announced.

According to Netflix, Love is Blind is its most popular unscripted series. Originating from the US, it sees singles who want to be loved for who they are choose someone to marry – without ever meeting them.

The original US version of the show premiered on Netflix in 2020 and has become a fan favourite. The third season launched in October this year. The format has also been adapted outside of the US, most recently in Brazil, by Endemol Shine Brasil, with the second season of Love is Blind: Brazil set to launch later this year.

The producer of the Swedish version is Anna Nygren at Mastiff Sweden. The executive producers are Matilda Snöwall, CEO of Mastiff Sweden, and Mattias Olsson, founder, creator and independent consultant at VELA Vision.

Snöwall said: “Love is Blind captures the magic of attraction and ultimately love in a unique, fun, surprising and captivating way. If you are single and between 25 and 45 years old, consider applying. You might find the love of your life.”

