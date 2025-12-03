Please wait...
Netflix scores The Rest is Football vodcast deal with Goalhanger for World Cup

The Rest Is Football presenters (l-r) Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer

Netflix is teaming up with Gary Lineker and his podcast studio Goalhanger to bring his The Rest Is Football video podcast to the streaming service in time for next summer’s FIFA World Cup.

The Rest Is Football, hosted by former England internationals Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, will screen on Netflix as a daily TV show during next year’s tournament.

Filmed in a studio in the heart of New York, the show will feature game analysis, special guests, interviews and insights into the world’s largest sporting event. There will also be reporters dialling in straight from the England team camp and fan zones

The Rest Is Football is one of the world’s biggest sports podcasts, with more than seven million monthly streams

Lineker said: “We can’t wait to bring The Rest Is Football to Netflix for the 2026 World Cup. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the three of us to do what we love – talk football every day – but on a truly global stage. Expect all the usual analysis, honesty and plenty of laughs… just with a few more cameras pointed at us, all from the Big Apple. “

The series will be produced by Goalhanger (The Rest Is History, The Rest Is Politics).

