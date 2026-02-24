Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other streaming giants to be brought under Ofcom regulation in UK

Global streaming services that want to operate in the UK will be brought under the regulation of Ofcom, the country’s government has announced today.

Previously the likes of Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+ and Prime Video have not had to comply with rules set by the UK’s media regulator, creating an uneven playing field with the domestic broadcasters who have long cited the unfairness of that situation.

Today the Labour government’s culture secretary Lisa Nandy said the new players will have to comply with the same content rules in place for the existing broadcasters.

The government is laying secondary legislation to implement the Media Act 2024 which means Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code will, moving forwards, be applied to all platforms with more than 500,000 users in the UK.

The rules cover offensive or potentially harmful material, accessibility and subtitling. The maximum fine per breach of a rule will be £250,000 or 5% of qualifying revenue.

Nandy said: “We know that the way audiences watch TV has fundamentally changed. Millions now choose to watch content on video-on-demand platforms alongside or, in the case of many young people, instead of traditional TV.

“The Media Act introduced vital updates to our regulatory framework which this government is committed to implementing. By bringing the most popular video-on-demand services under enhanced regulation by Ofcom, we are strengthening protections for audiences, creating a level playing field for industry and supporting our vibrant media sector that continues to innovate and drive growth across the UK.”