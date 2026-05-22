Netflix picks up bumper crop of NHK dramas for global roll-out

Netflix has acquired 19 dramas from Japanese broadcaster NHK that it will release sequentially around the world over the next year.

The selection includes series originally broadcast in NHK’s flagship scripted programming strands: Taiga Drama, Morning Drama Series and Drama 10.

Taiga Drama centres on period dramas, while Morning Drama Series focuses on portrayals of everyday life and “the pursuit of dreams.” Drama 10 explores contemporary social issues, different ways of living and the complexities of human relationships.

NHK said the aim of the agreement is to further strengthen the international reach of NHK’s content and the global dissemination of Japanese culture.

The first six dramas to be released on Netflix are: Strategist Kanbei (Taiga Drama), Mampuku (Morning Drama Series), Descending Stories: A Life in Rakugo, The Science Club, Tokyo Salad Bowl and My Family (all from Drama 10). Additional series will be rolled out across the year.