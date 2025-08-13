Netflix greenlights Kevin Hart-led stand-up competition series

Netflix has commissioned a Kevin Hart-led competition series looking for new stand-up comedy talent.

The as-yet untitled eight-episode project will follow the US comedian and a team of comics as they put stand-up comedians through “rigorous tests that mirror the real-life journey of a comedian – from brutal open mics to bombed sets, rewrites and the pressure of big-stage performances.”

Produced by Hart’s media company Hartbeat and Alfred Street Industries, casting is now open, with the series expected to premiere in 2026.

Netflix added that the show will give an “unvarnished look behind the curtain of comedy’s darkest corners and brightest spotlights with the challenges inspired by comics’ actual career trajectories.”

In addition to Hart, executive producers include Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Nan Strait and Dan Volpe for Alfred Street Industries and Luke Kelly-Clyne and Meghan Hoffman for Hartbeat.

Alfred Street Industries’ production credits include Next Gen Chef (Netflix), Project Runway (Hulu/Freeform), Homicide: New York and Homicide: Los Angeles (Netflix), Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher (Oxygen), Project Greenlight (Max), Dining Out with Chrissy and Dave (Freeform/Hulu), Best in Dough (Hulu) and Is It Cake? (Netflix).

Hart has featured in numerous shows and stand-up specials for Netflix including Kevin Irresponsible, What Now?, Zero F**cks Given, Don’t F**k This Up, Me Time, Fatherhood and Lift.