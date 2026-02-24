Please wait...
Netflix greenlights four new instalments in Untold sports doc series

Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom. Courtesy of Netflix ©2026

Netflix is expanding its Untold sports documentary series with four new titles, including an episode about the night that retired American basketball player Lamar Odom was found unresponsive at a brothel near Las Vegas.

All four of the documentary films are produced by Ben Silverman and Howard Owens’ LA-based production company Propagate Content and Chapman Way and Maclain Way’s company Stardust Frames Productions.

Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom will premiere on March 31 alongside Untold: the Shooting at Hawthorne Hill, which follows the dramatic and violent fallout after a retired Olympic equestrian takes on a new dressage student at his idyllic farm in New Jersey.

Another of the episodes, titled Untold: Chess Mates and set to debut on April 7, explores a controversial chess match that took place between Magnus Carlsen and then rising star Hans Niemann in 2022. Netflix also greenlit Untold: Jail Blazers, which examines the scandals and controversies that surrounded the all-star Portland Trail Blazers basketball team in the early 2000s. It will launch on April 14.

Each of the new doc films is executive produced by Silverman, Owens, Isabel San Vargas, Chapman Way and Maclain Way, among others. The Untold series, focused on controversial and stranger-than-fiction stories in the world of sports, launched initially in 2021.

Jordan Pinto 24-02-2026 ©C21Media

