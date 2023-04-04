Netflix Canada orders limited thriller Tall Pines from Sphere, Objective Fiction

Netflix’s Toronto commissioning outpost has greenlit a limited thriller created by Canadian comedian, actor and screenwriter Mae Martin.

The eight-part project is produced by Sphere Media (Sort Of, The Porter, Transplant) and executive produced by Ben Farrell and Hannah Mackay of UK- and US-based Objective Fiction (Feel Good, The Gold) and Sphere’s Jennifer Kawaja and Bruno Dubé.

Martin, who also created and starred in the Netflix UK comedy Feel Good, is co-showrunner alongside Ryan Scott (Servant, Treadstone, Fear The Walking Dead). Both Martin and Scott are also exec producers.

Set in a pleasant but sinister town, the thriller is described as an exploration of “the insidious underbelly of the ‘troubled teen industry’ and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next.”

The green light marks the first scripted series commissioned solely by Netflix’s Canadian office, which officially launched at the beginning of 2022.

Last week, the first co-commission from Netflix Canada was revealed in the form of am as-yet untitled comedy series set in the Canadian Arctic. The show, written by Inuit screenwriter and producer Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Inuit filmmaker Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, was co-commissioned with Canadian pubcaster CBC and indigenous broadcaster Aboriginal Peoples Television Network.

“Tall Pines is a wildly entertaining story that explores the complex and sometimes twisted relationship between teens and adults,” said Danielle Woodrow, director of content for Netflix in Canada.

“We’re thrilled to be working with a singular talent like Mae and bringing their unique voice to one of our first commissions for Netflix Canada.”