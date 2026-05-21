Netflix adds ex-CBC development exec Lea Marin to Canadian content team

Netflix has named former CBC development executive Lea Marin as its manager of content in Canada.

Marin was most recently the director of drama development at the CBC, where she oversaw development on series including Saint-Pierre, Wild Cards and Allegiance during a five-year stint.

She will be based at Netflix’s Toronto office, beginning on June 1.

Before joining the CBC, Marin was a senior producer at the National Film Board of Canada, where she developed and produced docs and interactive projects.

The appointment comes a month after Netflix named Robin Neinstein as head of production in Canada. The Canadian exec, who had been based in Los Angeles for seven years, relocated back to Toronto to take up the position.

The content team also includes Danielle Woodrow and Tara Woodbury, who both serve as directors of content in Canada, as well as content manager Chris Bell.

“Lea’s deep passion for storytelling was obvious from our first conversation, and we’re very excited to have her join the team,” said Woodrow.

“Her commitment to excellence and to supporting talent will be a fantastic addition as we continue to build on the success of our Canadian slate.”