NBCUniversal Int’l Networks finds Paradise

NBCUniversal International Networks (NBCUIN) has picked up Almost Paradise, the first US TV show to be filmed entirely in the Philippines, for its channels in France, Poland, Romania and the Balkans.

NBCUIN agreed the licensing deal with LA-based production, distribution and post-production company Electric Entertainment, which has previously sold the show in Spain, Ukraine and parts of Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Almost Paradise premiered in the US in March 2020 on WGN America. The crime drama follows a former US DEA agent forced into early retirement who is pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations while lying low on a small island in the Philippines.

Sonia Mehandjiyska, head of international distribution at Electric Entertainment, said: “Good prevailing over evil is a universal theme that is in higher demand now more than ever due to today’s international climate.”