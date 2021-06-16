Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > NBCUniversal Int'l Networks finds Paradise

NBCUniversal Int’l Networks finds Paradise

Almost Paradise debuted on WGN America last year

NBCUniversal International Networks (NBCUIN) has picked up Almost Paradise, the first US TV show to be filmed entirely in the Philippines, for its channels in France, Poland, Romania and the Balkans.

NBCUIN agreed the licensing deal with LA-based production, distribution and post-production company Electric Entertainment, which has previously sold the show in Spain, Ukraine and parts of Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Almost Paradise premiered in the US in March 2020 on WGN America. The crime drama follows a former US DEA agent forced into early retirement who is pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations while lying low on a small island in the Philippines.

Sonia Mehandjiyska, head of international distribution at Electric Entertainment, said: “Good prevailing over evil is a universal theme that is in higher demand now more than ever due to today’s international climate.”

Nico Franks
Nico Franks 16-06-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Electric CEO expects AVoD riseIMDb reaches Almost ParadiseElectric Entertainment raises $60m
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Discovery+, Martin transform teen bedrooms TBS, CJ ENM team up for Japanese remakes NBCUniversal Int'l Networks finds Paradise CBS Reality orders Polish crime originals Nelvana to shop Property Bros kids' show Freeform set for another Cruel Summer Cartoon Network's Pitt spotlights folklore Bodega boosts production, dev teams Virgin does Big Deal with BiggerStage, Fox Pubcasters, indies 'must form alliances' Tomorrow Studios ups Clements to partner MarbleMedia does business with Dragon Screen Oz hires BBC alum West as docs chief Lionsgate signs up Erin Brockovich scribe Disney+ confirms Beauty & the Beast prequel Tune in to C21FM today from 10am Queensland gov’t boosts screen funding Kavaleer space adventure toon blasts off Fox launches $100m NFT fund Russell Crowe backs $337m Oz studio SF Studios shutters SVoD service

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows