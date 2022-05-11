Please wait...
NBC tackles Organised Crime for third time

Law & Order: Organised Crime made its debut in 2021

NEWS BRIEF: US broadcaster NBC has renewed Law & Order spin-off Law & Order: Organised Crime for a third run and commissioned a 22nd season of the original show.

The news comes after NBC renewed spin-off Law & Order: SVU for a 24th season. Law & Order: Organised Crime premiered in 2021. All series in the Law & Order franchise are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television.

C21 reporter 11-05-2022 ©C21Media

