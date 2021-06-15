MondoTV learns from StoryZoo

Italian animation producer and distributor MondoTV has agreed a deal for Dutch prodco StoryZoo’s animated series, designed to help young children learn languages.

MondoTV will distribute StoryZoo Adventures (50×10′) internationally in European markets where it is not yet available.

StoryZoo Adventures reveals facts about different zoo animals such as why a giraffe’s skin is patterned and why beavers have yellow teeth, through a mix of games and real-life videos.

The educational series relies on three central animal characters – a parrot, a monkey and a bear – and introduces children to different languages.

StoryZoo was founded in 2015 by Johannes Gropp, a former Sony Pictures Entertainment and 2waytraffic International executive.

Mondo TV’s international content sales manager, Alessandro Venturi, said: “These witty, wise and enchanting stories fit perfectly with the Mondo TV focus on content that both entertains and informs.”

MondoTV had already sold the show into territories including Austria, Germany and India, with Singapore-based Bomanbridge Media agreeing a deal to distribute the series around Asia.