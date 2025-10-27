Microdrama consumption on social media platforms on the rise, Ampere Analysis reveals

More than one in 10 internet users have watched shortform scripted content lasting 10 minutes or less on social media, according to UK research firm Ampere Analysis.

The statistics reinforce the continuing popularity of microdramas and minidramas, especially for younger audiences, with 46% of those who watched shortform content aged between 18- to 34-years-old.

Engagement with micro and minidramas is strongest in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in countries such as Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, reflecting mobile-first usage in those markets.

YouTube is the most popular social media destination for viewers watching micro and minidramas, with 44% viewing on the Google-owned video sharing platform, while TikTok is next with 38%.

The most popular genres are romance, anime and fantasy, with Ampere recommending that future commissions should be made in those spaces.

Minal Modha, research director and head of sports media, sponsorship and consumer research, Ampere Analysis, said: “Shorter scripted drama platforms are capitalising on the increasing use of vertical videos customised for phone viewing, particularly among younger audiences.

“On average, internet users spend nearly 50 mins a day watching videos on social media, rising to over an hour for 18–34-year-olds.

“Commissioners of mini- and microdramas can use social platforms in two main ways: show all episodes on services like YouTube and generate advertising revenue, or tease the content on TikTok or Instagram, before enticing audiences onto subscription apps such as DramaBox.”