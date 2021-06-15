Me+You adds de Rosario

UK-based prodco Me+You Productions has added former Channel 4 executive Isabella de Rosario to its development team.

De Rosario joins Me+You as development executive from Slim Film + Television, where she was a development executive and script editor for the company’s adaptation of Around the World in 80 Days, starring David Tennant, for BBC1 and The Alliance.

De Rosario was previously a development executive at Channel 4’s drama department, working across production, development and new writing schemes, including 4Screenwriting. Earlier in her career she also worked as development coordinator in the BBC’s drama commissioning team.

Me+You Productions was founded by producers Richard Yee and Krishnendu Majumdar and is behind drama series I Am for C4, written and directed by Dominic Savage and starring Samantha Morton, Gemma Chan and Vicky McClure.

The second season of the anthology series will star Suranne Jones, Letitia Wright and Lesley Manville, while Me+You is in development on various projects with a number of UK broadcasters and US platforms.

The Me+You development slate includes series written by Vic Levin (Mad Men, The Larry Saunders Show), Stephen S Thompson (Sitting in Limbo), Tony Grisoni (The Young Pope, Red Riding Trilogy), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Bekka Bowling (Solos) and Aki Omoshaybi (Real), and a feature film with Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard (20,000 Days on Earth).