Married at First Sight gets bumper E4 order

Married At First Sight UK

NEWS BRIEF: Commercially funded UK pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a bumper 30-episode new season of its local version of the Married at First Sight format.

The series is produced by Red Arrow Studios-owned UK producer CPL Productions and has aired six seasons so far. The show is based on an original Danish format.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 01-02-2022 ©C21Media
