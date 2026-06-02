Love Productions appoints Hello Sunshine’s Sarah Lazenby as creative director

Love Productions, the UK production company behind The Great British Bake Off, has named Sarah Lazenby as its creative director.

Lazenby joins from Reese Witherspoon’s prodco Hello Sunshine, where she was exec VP of unscripted in the UK. During her time there, Lazenby launched, F1: The Academy for Netflix and Renovation Rescue for Channel 4, as well as campaign documentary Sophie Morgan’s Fight to Fly.

She has previously held several senior roles at Channel 4, for which she commissioned The Great British Bake Off.

During her career as a commissioner, Lazenby oversaw series such as Alan Carr’s Chatty Man, Naked Attraction and Cats Does Countdown; launched global Netflix format Crazy Delicious; and ordered the original international formats Flirty Dancing and The Restaurant that Makes Mistakes.

She also helped originate Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back and was previously the showrunner for shows such as Gordon Ramsay’s F Word and Jamie Oliver’s Fowl Dinners.

The appointment follows the arrival of former Channel 4 and BBC Studios executive Ralph Lee as CEO of Love Productions at the end of last year. He took over from company co-founder Richard McKerrow, who stepped down as CEO and creative director earlier in 2025.

Lazenby is the latest addition to Lee’s new-look leadership team, following the appointment of former Sky Studios exec Helen Northrop as chief operating officer.

Lee said: “Sarah has great energy, great creative instincts and an exceptional track record in delivering bold, culturally resonant and successful formats. She brings a passion for storytelling and an effortless ability to nurture talent, which make her a perfect fit for Love Productions as we continue to grow our slate in the UK and internationally.”

Lazenby added: “I’m passionate about creating entertaining, original formats with talent and audiences at their heart, and I cannot wait to help build the next generation of rich, immersive worlds.”