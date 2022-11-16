Lime Pictures’ Kruger Bratt appointed MD of Made In Chelsea outfit Monkey

Made In Chelsea producer Monkey, part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, has appointed Helen Kruger Bratt as managing director.

Kruger Bratt will join early next year to work with creative directors Will Macdonald and David Granger as well as the studio. Her appointment follows the announcement in September that present MD Samantha Lawrence is moving to rival Box To Box Films.

Kruger Bratt joins from Lime Pictures, where she was head of production for three years, encompassing Lime Unscripted, Wise Owl films and Lion Television. Her credits there included The Only Way is Essex for ITVBe, E4’s Celebs Go Dating and MTV’s Geordie Shore.

Prior to Lime Pictures, she was exec in charge of production within ITV Studios’ entertainment department, where her credits included I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Love Island and Saturday Night Takeaway.

Monkey has also hired Abby Woolf as its new head of development. She previously held roles at BBC Studios, Endemol Shine Group and ITV Studios. Her credits include BBC and Netflix reality competition series Glow Up, the reboot of MTV’s Cribs and ITV gameshow Keep It In The Family.

Monkey has also elevated production executive Emily Rai to head of production. Having joined the company more than four years ago, Rai has been at the helm of several shows including ITV2’s The Emily Atack Show and Celebrity Karaoke Club, ITVBe’s The Real Housewives of Cheshire & Jersey franchises, plus Dating No Filter for Sky.

Monkey co-founders Macdonald and Granger said in a statement: “We are in awe of Helen’s passion and the range of experience she brings and are so thrilled that she is coming to Monkey. We can’t wait to work with her across our current shows and the wide-ranging ambitions we have for the business in the UK and globally.”

Kruger Bratt added: “I’ve had an incredible three years at Lime and Lion, and I’m so proud of the range of shows, series and formats we’ve created and delivered during this time. I’m thrilled to join Will, Dave and the entire team at Monkey. I am already a huge fan of Monkey’s shows and it’s really exciting to be part of the wider Universal International Studios family in launching global formats together.”