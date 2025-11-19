Keller/Noll sink teeth into family-friendly gameshow based on Shark Bite game

Keller/Noll, the US-based production company led by Cleve Keller and Dave Noll, is partnering with Amsterdam-based games manufacturer Goliath and US media company Perfect Game to adapt board game Shark Bite for television.

The family-friend gameshow is said to centre on five 20ft animatronic sharks, “each with their own name and unique personality. Five pairs of contestants will battle it out for US$100,000. And if they get one question wrong, they must go into the shark’s mouth.”

Goliath Group is the games company behind Sequence, Gooey Looey, The Floor is Lava, Shark Bite and Pop! the Pig. Shark Bite was launched as a board game in 2017.

Keller/Noll, founded in 2007, produces shows including Chopped, Flip Side and America Says. Since its inception, it has sold more than 70 shows spanning over 4,500 episodes.

Perfect Game was founded by veteran television producers and executives Corey Rogers and Ross Greenberg.

“Shark Bite is enormously popular around the world, and obviously sharks are always in the zeitgeist in just about every country across the globe. The Shark Bite brand is the greatest IP we’ve seen in a long time,” said Keller.

Noll added: “This is the ultimate family gameshow. A giant stage with five, mind-blowing animatronic sharks! And if you get the wrong answer… you must go into the shark’s mouth. Shark Bite easily has the potential to be the biggest global gameshow launch of 2026.”