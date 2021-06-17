Jetpack blasts off with Stella & the Starlets

UK-based distributor Jetpack has acquired the global rights to an animated series co-created by the former VP of programming for Nickelodeon UK, Debbie Macdonald.

Currently in pre-production, Stella & the Starlets (52×11′) tells the story of a little girl on a mission to safeguard the environment of her planet, with the power to call on four eco-heroes who embody the elements of earth, air, fire and water.

The CGI animated series targets four- to seven-year-olds and is being produced by fledgling prodco Stella Starlets, helmed by Kate Wogan, founder of independent children’s entertainment company Twizzlewhizz.

Wogan is the co-creator of the show alongside veteran kids’ TV expert, executive producer, content creator and writer Macdonald, who is behind the Uh Oh Milo! picture book series.

Nick Cook joins Wogan and Macdonald as part of the core creator team, having spent 20 years in retail as a buyer, brand manager and product developer for Tesco, Toys R’ Us, Mothercare and Disney Stores.

Stella Starlets and Jetpack are looking for pre-sales or coproduction partners for the show.

Jetpack CEO Dominic Gardiner said: “We love the concept, which is both sensitive and imaginative. It’s a fun yet didactic way to introduce the youngest audiences to the importance of taking care of the planet. We know this will resonate with parents also.”