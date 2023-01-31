Jaime Guerra to head Mediaset España content production arm as Baltanás steps down

Jaime Guerra is adding Mediaset España’s entire content production division to his responsibilities overseeing reality formats and dating shows following news that Leonardo Baltanás is leaving the company.

Guerra will also gain oversight of all news and entertainment programmes at the Spanish media group along with budget management and research for new projects.

Baltanás announced yesterday he was leaving the company after 14 years.

Guerra joined the group in 2017 having previously been content director at Secuoya and general director of Zeppelin TV. He has also worked at Antena 3, Telecinco and Telemadrid.

His expanded role is part of the restructuring initiated by new co-CEO of Mediaset España Alessandro Salem, together with general director of content Manuel Villanueva.

In December, the company surprised observers when it revealed Paolo Vasile was leaving his position as CEO after 25 years.

The news comes as MediaForEurope, the Netherlands-based holding company formerly known as Mediaset, officially announced it will merge its operations in Spain and Italy .