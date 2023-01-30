Leonardo Baltanás leaves Mediaset España after 14 years at helm

Leonardo Baltanás is leaving Mediaset España after 14 years in charge of one of the group’s two content production divisions.

According to a company statement, the decision was made by mutual agreement between both parties.

The news comes amid a restructuring of Mediaset España’s management, which began with the departure of Paolo Vasile, its CEO for 25 years. The year began with Alessandro Salem and Massimo Musolino as the new CEOs of the Spanish subsidiary of the Italian company.

At Mediaset España, Baltanás was the promoter of entertainment, current affairs and even fiction and miniseries programmes.

“Having just turned 67, a new stage opens for me. I consider that it is a good moment to undertake new professional and personal projects,” said Baltanás.

Baltanás’ career, which spans more than 30 years on Spanish television, includes stints with regional television channels (TVG and Telemadrid), thematic channels (Viajar, Estilo), production companies (Videomedia), pay channels (Canal+) and commercial television (Four and Telecinco).

“I have had the opportunity to work with a very competent professional and human team within Mediaset España and also with many of the professionals from the production companies, in numerous national and international formats and I can say with full knowledge that the level of our audiovisual industry is excellent,” he added.

Among the shows that the executive launched at Mediaset España are international formats such as Got Talent, X Factor and First Dates.