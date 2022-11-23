ITV preps more UK true crime docs for fledgling streamer ITVX, linear channel

ITVX, the new streamer from UK commercial broadcaster ITV, has commissioned Wag Entertainment to produce two true crime documentaries that will also air in peaktime on flagship channel ITV1 in 2023.

The Asacha Media Group company will produce In Search of Instagram’s Worst Con Artist (2×60′), which tells the inside story of Belle Gibson, the 21-year-old social influencer who claimed she cured her terminal cancer through wellness and healthy eating.

Her miraculous story brought her fame and money, with an app, a book deal and countless television appearances. But when journalists investigated, they discovered that none of her story was true and she never had cancer.

The Real Fatal Attraction (1×60′), meanwhile, is about a married barrister who had an affair and was later falsely accused of rape and suspected of conspiracy to murder. It is produced and directed by John Holdsworth and executive produced by Bridget Boseley.

In Search of Instagram’s Worst Con Artist is produced and directed by Chelsea Randall and the executive producers are Boseley and Eliya Arman.

Both docs were commissioned for ITVX by Nicola Lloyd, factual commissioner at ITV, who said: “In Search of Instagram’s Worst Con Artist is an extraordinary story of our time that highlights the complex world of social media, in which we create a profile and can choose how we want the world to see us, but how far will we go for likes?

“The Real Fatal Attraction is a jaw-dropping and shocking tale of how an infatuation quickly turned into revenge. It illuminates our two most primal emotions, love and hate, demonstrating how one mistake can have devastating consequences.”

Boseley, creative director at Wag Entertainment, said: “There’s a huge amount of interest in contemporary true crime in the UK at the moment, and these two stories are some of the most jaw-dropping you can imagine.

“As Wag pivots towards producing more content for the UK, we’re thrilled to be producing these shows for ITVX on top of our recent true crime series for Netflix and Paramount+, and with several more in production for other networks.”