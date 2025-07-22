ITN Productions bolsters Leeds base with two executive producer hires

UK factual prodco ITN Productions is ramping up its Leeds operation with two newly created executive producer roles to work out of its northern base.

Ricardo Pollack and Nicola Addyman will start work at ITN Productions in September.

Addyman’s credits include documentary Groomed: A National Scandal for Channel 4 and multiple series across BBC TV and radio. She also series produced Cops Gone Bad for ITN Productions.

Pollack has worked across docuseries, single films and feature docs. His credits include Hospital and The Met for the BBC, Bad Boy Billionaires: India for Netflix and, most recently, feature doc Twitter: Breaking the Bird for BBC Two, also released as a four-part series on CNN.

Caroline Short, head of UK factual ITN Productions, said: “We’re thrilled that Nicola and Ricardo are joining the ITN Productions family in Leeds. Both have stellar reputations and credits with specialisms that complement our ambition to take our Leeds office, and ITN Productions as a whole, from strength to strength.”