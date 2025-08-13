Italy’s Rai dismisses allegations of being PM Giorgia Meloni’s political mouthpiece

Italian broadcaster Rai has denied accusations of censorship and political bias, claiming that a damning report by freedom of information organisation Reporters Without Borders is “unsubstantiated and distorted.”

Reporters Without Borders recently published its pan-European report, titled Pressure on Public Media, questioning the independence of the broadcaster.

Ever since Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni took power in October of 2022, her ruling coalition has been accused of applying political influence over Rai’s programming and editorial stance.

The report said: “While Italy’s governments over the past 10 years have always tried to influence Rai, Giorgia Meloni’s government is the most aggressive yet. International news coverage seems to be hand-picked at the request of the Italian government.

“The days of ‘Mama Rai’ may be over… Today, its opponents are talking about the advent of a ‘Tele Meloni.'”

Roberto Sergio was appointed as Rai’s director general last year after Carlo Fuortes resigned, citing pressure from the right-wing government. Four new members of its board of directors were voted in by the Italian parliament in September last year.

Concerns have been expressed over threats to the editorial independence of the Italian pubcaster, with the European Centre For Press & Media Freedom stating last year that Rai is “currently subjected to an unprecedented degree of political interference that risks leading to a potential full state control.”

However, Rai has dismissed the findings of the Pressure on Public Media report, saying that it was never approached for comment. Bosses also questioned the credibility of sources used by Reporters Without Borders.

A Rai spokesperson said: “Rai expresses surprise and regret at the content of the section dedicated to the Italian public service broadcaster.

“The report, while claiming to address a significant issue such as the independence of public service broadcasting, is characterised by a fragile methodological approach, unsubstantiated claims, and distorted content.

“The use of anonymous sources and the complete lack of verification and comparison with Rai compromise the overall credibility of the report.

“The serious accusations made in the report, lacking documented evidence and/or based solely on press articles, appear even more misleading in the absence of a discussion with Rai, which the report’s editors never requested, thus demonstrating a clear desire to construct a one-sided narrative, devoid of alternative viewpoints or the possibility of refutation.”

It comes after journalists from the Italian pubcaster went on strike in May 2024, claiming that Meloni’s right-wing government was exerting “suffocating control” over their work.

The industrial action came after Rai was accused of censoring author Antonio Scurati’s anti-fascism monologue, which he was due to read on the Rai3 talkshow Chesarà.

Shortly before Scurati’s scheduled appearance in late April, he received notification from Rai executives that it had been cancelled for “editorial reasons.”

Daniele Macheda, the president of Usigrai, the union of Rai journalists, had previously said that the ruling party had effectively turned the network into its “megaphone.”