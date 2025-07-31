Insight TV acquires Off The Fence assets, shutters its production business

Dutch unscripted channels operator and content producer Insight TV has acquired parts of European production and distribution group Off The Fence (OTF) out of its bankruptcy proceedings but is closing its production arm.

Amsterdam-based Insight, a channel group and FAST streaming specialist in high-impact factual, travel and food, adventure, outdoors, wildlife, auto and sports content, has confirmed it as picked up OTF assets from its previous owner, Germany’s ZDF Studios.

Insight said key staff at OTF have been retained with select roles integrated into Insight TV’s commercial, legal and acquisitions teams.

However, in line with Insight TV’s evolving third-party and coproduction model, the decision has been made not to continue with OTF’s in-house production arm.

Insight said a “number of roles have been impacted, and both companies are working closely with those affected – with a focus on long-term opportunity, not reduction.”

The move follows June’s shock news, broken by C21, that OTF was entering bankruptcy proceedings in the Netherlands, just five years after it was acquired by ZDF Studios and four since it won an Oscar for the documentary My Octopus Teacher.

The news sent shockwaves through an embattled factual and natural history industry and several companies were given sight of OTF’s 6,500 hour distribution catalogue.

Insight said today’s acquisition marks a strategic move by the 10-year-old outfit, allowing it to expand its capabilities in premium factual storytelling while maintaining OTF’s operations and brand identity.

Viktoriia Tkachenko, Insight TV’s CEO, said: “Both Insight TV and Off the Fence were founded on a shared belief in the transformative power of storytelling and are aligned in their mission to deliver visually stunning, emotionally resonant content to global audiences. We’re happy to share that Off the Fence will continue to operate as a distinct brand within the same group, serving as a springboard for further growth, collaboration and innovation.

“Having worked closely together since 2020, particularly across our Inwild and Intravel channels, this move deepens our shared commitment to delivering premium factual content on a global scale.”

Bo Stehmeier, who will remain CEO of OTF, said: “The move brings together clear complementary aspects of both businesses that are crucial in an adapting media environment. In the very near future, we will be able to offer a complete set of services and partnerships for the factual storytelling community, its audiences and brands.

“Like OTF, Insight TV is passionate about connecting global audiences through inspiring narratives and authentic real-life content.”